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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedant Fashions clocks nearly 15% YoY growth in Q1 PAT

Vedant Fashions clocks nearly 15% YoY growth in Q1 PAT

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Vedant Fashions has reported 14.7% rise in net profit to Rs 80.6 crore on a 7.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 301.4 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

During Q1 FY27, retail sales across channels grew by 3.4% YoY to 4,195 units as compared with Q1 FY26. VFL has recorded domestic SSSG (same-store sales growth) of 3.8% in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Total expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 225.5 crore, up 5.1% YoY. This was due to higher stock-in-trade purchases (up 40.9% YoY), higher raw material costs (up 13.1% YoY) and higher depreciation charges (up 6% YoY).

 

While EBITDA rose by 10.8% to Rs 134.5 crore, EBITDA margin expanded by 140 basis points YoY to 44.6% in the June 2026 quarter.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 105 crore, up by 13.5% from Rs 92.5 crore in Q1 FY26.

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Vedant Fashions is primarily engaged in manufacturing, trading and selling readymade ethnic wear for men, women and kids primarily in India under the brand names Manyavar, Mohey, Mebaz, Twamev and Manthan.

The scrip rose 0.72% to currently trade at Rs 406.30 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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