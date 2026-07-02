Thursday, July 02, 2026 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta Aluminium Metal gains after brokerage initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Vedanta Aluminium Metal gains after brokerage initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Vedanta Aluminium Metal rose 1.62% to Rs 459.25 on Thursday after a domestic brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 550.

The target price of Rs 550 implies an upside potential of about 19.8% from the current market price of Rs 459.25.

The brokerage expects Vedanta Aluminium to benefit from a favourable medium-term aluminium market, with global supply likely to remain constrained through CY28 as China's production nears its capacity cap and Indonesia's planned expansion faces execution hurdles. It also sees the company's earnings being driven by structural cost reductions through deeper backward integration in bauxite, alumina, coal and power, improving self-sufficiency, lowering costs and boosting cash flows. The brokerage believes these factors are not fully reflected in the stock's valuation, while citing weak aluminium prices, higher energy costs, project delays and regulatory changes as key risks.

 

Vedanta Aluminium Metal is India's largest aluminium producer. The company produced 2.42 million tonnes of aluminium in FY25, accounting for more than half of the country's output. It operates a 5 MTPA alumina refinery at Lanjigarh in Odisha and the world's largest aluminium smelter at Jharsuguda with a capacity of 1.85 MTPA. It also operates Bharat Aluminium Company (BALCO) in Chhattisgarh.

Vedanta Aluminium Metal was carved out of Vedanta Ltd. as part of the group's demerger to create four independently listed businesses. The company debuted on the NSE at Rs 522 on 15 June 2026, giving investors direct exposure to Vedanta's aluminium business. The stock has since declined 12.02% from its listing price.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Zensar Technologies Ltd counter

Tata Technologies rebounds on bargain buying after recent selloff

Tata Technologies rebounds on bargain buying after recent selloff

Canara Bank global business jumps 14% YoY in Q1 FY27

Canara Bank global business jumps 14% YoY in Q1 FY27

Dhanlaxmi Bank gains as gross advances rises 26% YoY in Q1

Dhanlaxmi Bank gains as gross advances rises 26% YoY in Q1

Euro bounces as rebound from one-year low extends

Euro bounces as rebound from one-year low extends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIT Index TodayExide Share PriceTCS Infosys Share priceNifty IT Index TodayTyres Stock TodayFIFA World Cup 2026 MatchesWho is Puneet SharmaGold SIlver ETF Falling