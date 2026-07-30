Vedanta clocks PAT of Rs 5,294 crore in Q1 FY27; announces demerger of surplus real estate assets

Vedanta has reported 152% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,294 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 2,102 crore in Q1 FY26.

Consolidated revenue for the period under review was Rs 23,456 crore, up 51% YoY driven by higher LME, premiums, and forex gain.

EBITDA increased by 98% YoY to Rs 8,469 crore while EBITDA margin expanded 985 basis points YoY to 57%.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 7,189 crore, up by 145% from Rs 2,933 crore in Q1 FY26.

As on 30 June 2026, gross debt was Rs 28,291 crore while net debt was Rs 8,299 crore.

Arun Misra, executive director, Vedanta, said: "We have delivered a strong start to FY27, with robust performance across all business segments of demerged Vedanta. Zinc India registered its highest-ever first-quarter mined metal production.

FACOR delivered its highest-ever quarterly ore production and EBITDA. Copper India recorded its highest first-quarter sales in eight years. Zinc International continued to build momentum at Gamsberg, with Phase-1 output rising sequentially and Phase-2 on track to commence this quarter.

This consistent operational execution across our portfolio reflects the strength of our underlying asset base and our continued focus on volume growth, cost efficiency and value creation."

In a separate filing, Vedanta has announced to demerge its surplus real estate assets accumulated at prominent locations across India into Vedanta Property Platforms (VPPL). The proposed demerger will enable to unlock value out of these surplus assets.

The demerger is planned to be a vertical split, wherein for every 20 shares of Vedanta, the shareholders of Vedanta will receive 1 share of VPPL.

The surplus real estate portfolio to be demerged comprises of 2,200 acres of industrial land and 55,000 square feet for residential/ commercial properties.

Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Group, stated: "This is yet another exciting announcement from Vedanta. After the recent success of the five-way demerger creating "pure-play" entities across oil and gas, aluminium, power, and steel, we plan to demerge the surplus real estate assets into an independent "pure-play company to unlock significant value for the stakeholders."

Vedanta is a step-down subsidiary of Vedanta Resources. Vedanta houses the Groups base metals portfolio, including Zinc India, Zinc International, copper and other emerging businesses such as nickel. The entity, through its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc, is among the largest producers of zinc, lead and silver, commanding a strong market position in India.

The scrip rose 1.17% to end at Rs 267.60 on the BSE today.

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