Vedanta consolidated net profit rises 92.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.59% to Rs 23731.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta rose 92.31% to Rs 6698.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3483.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.59% to Rs 23731.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16413.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.03% to Rs 17391.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14988.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.46% to Rs 76672.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 61605.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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