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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta consolidated net profit rises 92.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Vedanta consolidated net profit rises 92.31% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Sales rise 44.59% to Rs 23731.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta rose 92.31% to Rs 6698.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3483.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.59% to Rs 23731.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16413.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.03% to Rs 17391.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14988.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 24.46% to Rs 76672.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 61605.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23731.0016413.00 45 76672.0061605.00 24 OPM %31.8531.96 -30.2430.16 - PBDT7240.004522.00 60 21916.0016212.00 35 PBT5908.003331.00 77 17106.0011979.00 43 NP6698.003483.00 92 17391.0014988.00 16

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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