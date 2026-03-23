Vedanta declares Rs 11 interim dividend for FY26; payout at Rs 4,300 crore

Vedanta announced a third interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, translating into a total payout of around Rs 4,300 crore.

The decision was approved by the companys board at its meeting held on 23 March 2026.

The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been fixed as 28 March 2026. The company said the interim dividend will be paid within the timelines prescribed under applicable laws.

This marks another significant cash return to shareholders by Vedanta during the ongoing financial year. Vedanta is a global producer of critical minerals, energy transition metals, power, and technology, with operations across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. It is the worlds largest integrated zinc producer, the fourth-largest silver producer, and among the top aluminium producers globally. Vedanta is also Indias only private oil and gas producer and one of the countrys largest private power generators.

On a consolidated basis, Vedanta's net profit surged 60.98% to Rs 5,710 crore while revenue from operations jumped 36.95% YoY to Rs 23,369 crore in Q3 December 2025.

Shares of Vedanta tanked 4.16% to end at Rs 644.60 on the BSE.

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