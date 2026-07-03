Vedanta demerged stocks correct after sharp rally
Shares of the newly listed demerged Vedanta Group companies witnessed profit booking on Friday after a strong post-listing rally, with Vedanta Power leading the declines.The four entities - Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas, Vedanta Iron & Steel and Vedanta Aluminium Metal - began trading on the NSE and BSE on 15 June 2026 following Vedanta's landmark demerger aimed at unlocking shareholder value through separate listed businesses.
Vedanta Power dropped 6.45% to Rs 45.50, while Vedanta Oil & Gas fell 4.71% to Rs 42.49. Vedanta Iron & Steel declined 2.20% to Rs 41.71.
The correction follows a sharp rally in the newly listed stocks. Vedanta Power had gained 20.75% over the previous two sessions after listing at Rs 41.80 on 15 June 2026. Vedanta Oil & Gas had surged 38.31% in the last two sessions from its listing price of Rs 38. Vedanta Iron & Steel had more than doubled, soaring 113.25% in 13 consecutive sessions from its listing price of Rs 20 to Rs 42.65 on 2 July 2026. The sharp run-up prompted investors to lock in gains.
Bucking the broader trend, Vedanta Aluminium Metal rose 3.50% to Rs 477.90, extending its three-day gain to 6.56%. The stock had listed at Rs 522 on the NSE.
The gains in Vedanta Aluminium gathered momentum after a domestic broker initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 550, citing favourable demand, an improving cost curve and an attractive risk-reward profile.
Vedanta Iron & Steel has emerged as the best-performing demerged entity since listing. Investor sentiment received an additional boost after PI Opportunities AIF V LLP, an investment vehicle of Premji Invest backed by Azim Premji, acquired nearly 4.84 crore shares worth about Rs 102 crore at Rs 21.02 apiece through a bulk deal on the day of listing.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 12:32 PM IST