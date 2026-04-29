Vedanta ends higher after Q4 PAT surges 88% YoY to Rs 9,352 cr

Vedanta jumped 4.61% to end at Rs 773.25 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 88.51% to Rs 9,352 crore on 47.48% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 24,609 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 77.36% YoY to Rs 5,908 in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

In Q4 FY26, EBITDA stood at Rs 18,447 crore, registering the growth of 59% compared with Rs 11,616 crore in Q4 FY25, mainly driven by higher LME, premiums, forex gains and higher volumes. EBITDA margin expanded to 44% in Q4 FY26 as against 35% in Q4 FY25.

Net debt/ EBITDA improved to 0.95x in Q4 FY26 compared with 1.22x in Q4 FY25.

On annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 22.21% to Rs 25,096 crore on 25.06% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 78,437 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Arun Misra, executive director, Vedanta, said, FY26 was a year of strong execution for Vedanta, with record operational performance across the portfolio. We delivered 2.9 million tonnes of alumina, 2.46 million tonnes of aluminium, 1.1 million tonnes of mined metal at Zinc India, 895 kt of pig iron and 101 kt of ferrochrome, reflecting improved operating efficiency alongside the ramp up of new capacities. During the year, we deployed Rs 14,918 crore of growth capex, commissioning key projects including Lanjigarh Train II, the new BALCO smelter, downstream expansions at Jharsuguda, the Debari roaster at Zinc India, and 1.3 GW of power capacity. Our continued focus on operational excellence resulted in lowest costs in last five years at Aluminium and Zinc business.

Ajay Goel, CFO, Vedanta, said, The quarter marks a defining point for Vedanta, with the delivery of our strongest-ever financial performance recording all-time highs in Revenue, EBITDA, and PAT for both the quarter and the full year and a clear positioning for the next phase of growth with Demerger effective from 1st of May 26.

Our revenue grew 15% YoY to Rs 1,74,075 crore, EBITDA 29% YoY to Rs 55,976 crore and PAT at Rs 25,096 crore, marking a 22% jump YoY. Our balance sheet strengthened further with Net Debt to EBITDA improving to 0.95x, from 1.22x an year ago, and both CRISIL and ICRA reaffirming VEDLs credit rating as AA / Watch with Developing Implications.

Meanwhile, in a recent development, the companys board on Monday, 20 April 2026, approved the implementation of the demerger scheme, which will become effective from 1 May 2026. The company has also fixed 1 May 2026 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the allotment of shares in the newly created entities.

Under the scheme, Vedanta shareholders will receive shares in four separate businesses spanning aluminium, power, oil and gas, and iron ore. Each of the demerged entities will issue shares to existing shareholders in a 1:1 ratio.

Vedanta is a global producer of critical minerals, energy transition metals, power, and technology, with operations across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. It is the worlds largest integrated zinc producer, the fourth-largest silver producer, and among the top aluminum producers globally. Vedanta is also Indias only private oil and gas producer and one of the countrys largest private power generators.

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