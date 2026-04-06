Vedanta gains after Q4 aluminium output rises 2% YoY; silver output jumps 11% QoQ

Vedanta added 2.13% to Rs 702.45 after the company's aluminium production jumped 2% to 613,000 tonnes in Q4 FY26, compared with 604,000 tonnes posted in Q4 FY25, supported by majorly through operational efficiencies.

Alumina production at the Lanjigarh refinery stood at 882,000 tonnes in Q4 FY26, registering the growth of 104%, as against 431,000 tonnes in Q4 FY25.

In the zinc business, mined metal production stood at 315 kilotonnes (kt), up 2% YoY, while saleable metal production rose 5% YoY to 282,000 tonnes. Silver production edged lower to 176 metric tonnes in the quarter, but rose 11% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), in line with higher lead production.

In the oil and gas segment, gross operated production stood at 81.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd), marking a 15% YoY decline.

Saleable iron ore production in stood at 2 million tonnes in Q4 FY26, down 3% YoY and up 26% QoQ. Production of saleable ore in Goa surged 94% YoY while output in Karnataka declined 28% YoY.

In Power segment, overall power sales stood at 5,516 million units in Q4 FY26, up 43% YoY and up 24% QoQ. However, wind power generation declined 11% YoY and QoQ to 56 million units during the quarter.

For FY26, the company reported a 48% YoY rise in alumina production to 2,916 kt, while aluminium production grew 1% YoY to 2,456 kt.

Vedanta, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources, is one of the world's leading oil & gas and metals company with significant operations in oil & gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel, and aluminium & power across India, South Africa and Namibia.

On a consolidated basis, Vedanta's net profit surged 60.98% to Rs 5,710 crore while revenue from operations jumped 36.95% YoY to Rs 23,369 crore in Q3 December 2025.