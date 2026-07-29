Vedanta Iron & Steel standalone net profit declines 17.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.35% to Rs 1488.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta Iron & Steel declined 17.78% to Rs 185.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 225.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.35% to Rs 1488.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1290.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1488.001290.0018.8815.43327.00388.00244.00307.00185.00225.00

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