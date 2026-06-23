Tuesday, June 23, 2026 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vedanta Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Epack Durable Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd and Jindal Steel Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 June 2026.

Epack Durable Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd, New India Assurance Company Ltd and Jindal Steel Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 June 2026.

Vedanta Ltd crashed 7.76% to Rs 282.15 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 115.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Epack Durable Ltd tumbled 6.83% to Rs 236. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84136 shares in the past one month.

National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 6.80% to Rs 352.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock markets

Stock Market Close: Sensex drops 893 pts, Nifty ends at 23824; IT, metal, PSU Bank shares bleed

metal scrap (Photo: Pexels)

Commerce ministry calls for govt-level talks on concerns over metal scrappremium

Akasa Air

Akasa Air plans IPO in next 2-4 yrs; share sale is 'question of when': CFO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects to commemorate the completion of two years of the BJP led government in the state, at Rairangpur, in Mayurbhanj district

Every file reflects aspirations, citizens' lives: PM to young IAS officers

Telegram

Govt 'proactively monitoring' Telegram over concerns about illegal content

New India Assurance Company Ltd slipped 5.89% to Rs 199.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Steel Ltd corrected 4.67% to Rs 1079. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69584 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59826 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japanese markets retreat from record highs as investors book profits in technology stocks

Japanese markets retreat from record highs as investors book profits in technology stocks

Chinese markets fall as technology stocks come under pressure

Chinese markets fall as technology stocks come under pressure

Euro net speculative longs rebound from 2-month low

Euro net speculative longs rebound from 2-month low

Ircon International JV secures contract worth Rs 763 cr

Ircon International JV secures contract worth Rs 763 cr

Marine Electricals climbs after securing contracts worth Rs 75-cr from Data Centre firms

Marine Electricals climbs after securing contracts worth Rs 75-cr from Data Centre firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayForm 168 vs Form 26ASGold and Silver Rate TodayMumbai MonsoonStocks To BuyTelegram RestoredAir India-Booking.com Tie-UpTechnology NewsPersonal Finance