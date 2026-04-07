Vedanta Ltd spurts 3.16%, gains for five straight sessions

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 711.8, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 89.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.82% gain in NIFTY and a 46.42% gain in the Nifty Metal.

Vedanta Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 711.8, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 22946.3. The Sensex is at 74027.79, down 0.11%. Vedanta Ltd has added around 0.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11583.5, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 155.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 152.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 713.05, up 3.18% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 89.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.82% gain in NIFTY and a 46.42% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 53.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.