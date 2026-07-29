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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta Oil and Gas reports standalone net profit of Rs 695.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Vedanta Oil and Gas reports standalone net profit of Rs 695.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 3.73% to Rs 1447.00 crore

Net profit of Vedanta Oil and Gas reported to Rs 695.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 332.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.73% to Rs 1447.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1395.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1447.001395.00 4 OPM %18.313.37 -PBDT241.0020.00 1105 PBT-141.00-355.00 60 NP695.00-332.00 LP

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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