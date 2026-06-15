Vedanta's demerged entities debut on bourses; aluminium business commands highest valuation

Shares of Vedanta group's four demerged companies commenced trading on the stock exchanges on Monday, marking the completion of the conglomerate's long-awaited restructuring exercise.

Among the newly listed entities, Vedanta Aluminium Metal attracted the strongest investor interest, debuting at Rs 522 on the NSE and Rs 527 on the BSE.

Vedanta Power listed at Rs 41.80 on the NSE and Rs 41.30 on the BSE, while Vedanta Oil & Gas debuted at Rs 38 and Rs 39, respectively.

Vedanta Iron & Steel started trading at Rs 20 on the NSE and Rs 22.25 on the BSE.

The residual Vedanta was trading down 0.9% at Rs 307 on the NSE. Based on the prevailing prices of all five entities, the aggregate value for shareholders worked out to about Rs 909 per original Vedanta share, exceeding the company's pre-demerger closing price of Rs 773.60 recorded on 29 April.

The aluminium business emerged as the biggest contributor to the group's overall valuation, reflecting investor confidence in its scale, operational profile and growth prospects. Traders widely viewed the aluminium unit as the crown jewel of the Vedanta portfolio ahead of the listings.

Under the approved demerger scheme, shareholders received one share each of Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas and Vedanta Iron & Steel for every share held in Vedanta.

The demerger, approved by the National Company Law Tribunal in December 2025, is aimed at creating sector-focused businesses with independent management structures and capital allocation frameworks. The move is expected to improve transparency and enable investors to assess each business on a standalone basis.

The newly listed companies represent Vedanta's aluminium, oil and gas, power, and iron and steel operations, while Vedanta continues to hold its stake in Hindustan Zinc and other businesses.

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