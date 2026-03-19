Vedanta to consider third interim dividend on 23 March

Vedanta said that its board will meet on 23 March 2026 to consider and approve the third interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

The company has fixed 28 March 2026 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the proposed dividend, if declared.

The stock was trading 0.38% higher at Rs 681.83, even as the broader market remained under pressure, with the Nifty 50 index declining 2.23% to 23,240.20 amid a sharp selloff.

Vedanta is a global producer of critical minerals, energy transition metals, power, and technology, with operations across India, South Africa, Namibia, Liberia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. It is the worlds largest integrated zinc producer, the fourth-largest silver producer, and among the top aluminium producers globally. Vedanta is also Indias only private oil and gas producer and one of the countrys largest private power generators.

On a consolidated basis, Vedanta's net profit surged 60.98% to Rs 5,710 crore while revenue from operations jumped 36.95% YoY to Rs 23,369 crore in Q3 December 2025.

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