Vedanta to demerge its surplus real estate portfolio into Vedanta Property Platforms

Vedanta has announced to demerge its surplus real estate assets accumulated at prominent locations across India into Vedanta Property Platforms (VPPL). The proposed demerger will enable to unlock value out of these surplus assets.

The demerger is planned to be a vertical split, wherein for every 20 shares of Vedanta, the shareholders of Vedanta will receive 1 share of VPPL.

The surplus real estate portfolio to be demerged comprises of ~ 2,200 acres of industrial land and ~ 55,000 sq feet for residential/ commercial properties.