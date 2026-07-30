Thursday, July 30, 2026 | 05:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vedanta to demerge its surplus real estate portfolio into Vedanta Property Platforms

Vedanta to demerge its surplus real estate portfolio into Vedanta Property Platforms

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Vedanta has announced to demerge its surplus real estate assets accumulated at prominent locations across India into Vedanta Property Platforms (VPPL). The proposed demerger will enable to unlock value out of these surplus assets.

The demerger is planned to be a vertical split, wherein for every 20 shares of Vedanta, the shareholders of Vedanta will receive 1 share of VPPL.

The surplus real estate portfolio to be demerged comprises of ~ 2,200 acres of industrial land and ~ 55,000 sq feet for residential/ commercial properties.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market extent gains for 2nd day; Nifty settles above 24,300

Market extent gains for 2nd day; Nifty settles above 24,300

Sensex gains 274 points in volatile trade; Nifty closes above 24,300 as auto stocks drive gains

Sensex gains 274 points in volatile trade; Nifty closes above 24,300 as auto stocks drive gains

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.06%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index registers a drop of 2.06%

Indo-MM lists at premium; trades 46% above IPO price

Indo-MM lists at premium; trades 46% above IPO price

Japan stocks rise as chipmakers lead the market higher

Japan stocks rise as chipmakers lead the market higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Mankind Pharma Q3 ResultsStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy Q1 Results 2026Q1 Results TodayVedanta Aluminium Q1 Results Mankind Pharma Q1 ResultsAjanta Pharma Q1 ResultsM & M Q1 Result 2026Upcoming Q1 ResultsCommonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 Live Updates