Vedanta under pressure amid reports of large block trade

Vedanta tumbled 6.26% to Rs 286.55 after the stock witnessed heavy block deal activity in early trade on Tuesday.

According to media reports, promoter entity Twin Star Holdings was looking to offload up to 6.5 crore shares through block deals at a floor price of Rs 291 per share. The indicated price represented a discount of about 4.9% to Vedanta's previous closing price on the NSE.

The proposed transaction is reported to include a 90-day lock-up period on Twin Star Holdings' remaining stake in the company.

As of 31 March 2026, Twin Star Holdings held a 40.02% stake in Vedanta, while the overall promoter group owned 56.38% of the company.

The transaction comes shortly after Vedanta completed a major corporate restructuring exercise involving the listing of its demerged aluminium, oil and gas, power, and iron and steel businesses.

The demerger, one of the largest undertaken by an Indian corporate group, is aimed at creating independent sector-focused entities and unlocking shareholder value across the diversified natural resources conglomerate.

Vedanta is India's leading diversified natural resources company. The company's consolidated net profit jumped 88.51% to Rs 9,352 crore on 47.48% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 24,609 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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