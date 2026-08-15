Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit declines 48.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.90% to Rs 22.12 crore

Net profit of Vedavaag Systems declined 48.84% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 28.90% to Rs 22.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 31.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.22.1231.1111.5713.602.414.001.493.041.102.15

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