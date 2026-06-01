Vedavaag Systems consolidated net profit declines 57.14% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 70.49% to Rs 49.39 croreNet profit of Vedavaag Systems declined 57.14% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 70.49% to Rs 49.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 28.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.17% to Rs 5.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.50% to Rs 128.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 105.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales49.3928.97 70 128.54105.79 22 OPM %4.19-1.52 -9.5714.91 - PBDT1.49-1.03 LP 11.0714.61 -24 PBT0.530.72 -26 7.2311.34 -36 NP0.210.49 -57 5.208.41 -38
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Parag Fans & Cooling Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:34 AM IST