Thursday, May 21, 2026 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veedol Corp gains after Q4 PAT climbs 9% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Veedol Corp gains after Q4 PAT climbs 9% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Veedol Corporation's added 1.67% to Rs 1,459.10 after its standalone net profit jumped 8.58% to Rs 48.84 crore on 7.49% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 427.66 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

On a consolidated basis, net profit declined 3.75% to Rs 57.46 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 59.70 crore posted in Q4 FY25. However, consolidated revenue from operations climbed 14.04% YoY to Rs 606.98 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) slipped 6.97% YoY to Rs 63.90 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses rose 17.22% to Rs 554.70 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 473.19 crore recorded in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 303.27 crore (up 6.34% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 45.34 crore (up 25.73% YoY) and franchisee fees stood at Rs 68.94 crore (up 11.55% YoY) during the period under review.

 

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 1100% for FY26, translating into Rs 22 per ordinary share of the companys face value. The proposed dividend, subject to shareholders approval at the forthcoming 103rd Annual General Meeting (AGM), will entail a total cash outgo of Rs 38.33 crore. Upon approval, the dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM.

Veedol Corporation engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of lubricants.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aurionpro Solutions gains after securing largest US order win

Aurionpro Solutions gains after securing largest US order win

Sharika Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sharika Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 104.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 104.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Adani Ports to acquire 100% stake in Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries

Adani Ports to acquire 100% stake in Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries

CIE Automotive India to enter Nifty500 Shariah index from 29 May

CIE Automotive India to enter Nifty500 Shariah index from 29 May

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWhat is Gemini 3.5Q4 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpaceX IPOTechnology NewsPersonal Finance