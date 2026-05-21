Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit declines 3.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.04% to Rs 606.98 crore

Net profit of Veedol Corporation declined 3.75% to Rs 57.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.04% to Rs 606.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 532.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.55% to Rs 191.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 168.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.96% to Rs 2168.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1972.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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