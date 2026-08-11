Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit rises 56.88% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.49% to Rs 608.57 crore

Net profit of Veedol Corporation rose 56.88% to Rs 77.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.49% to Rs 608.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 513.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.608.57513.6216.1211.44109.8171.48101.7963.7277.9249.67

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