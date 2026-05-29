Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 36.59% to Rs 24.45 croreNet Loss of Veejay Lakshmi Engineering Works reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.59% to Rs 24.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.73% to Rs 80.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 79.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales24.4517.90 37 80.2379.65 1 OPM %-0.86-4.64 --5.85-1.90 - PBDT0.41-0.71 LP -2.93-0.81 -262 PBT-0.20-1.39 86 -5.43-3.30 -65 NP-0.35-1.42 75 -5.47-3.29 -66
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:27 AM IST