Veer Energy &amp; Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 84.62% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
Sales rise 54.82% to Rs 3.05 crore
Net profit of Veer Energy & Infrastructure declined 84.62% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 54.82% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3.051.97 55 OPM %-13.4410.15 -PBDT0.580.62 -6 PBT0.390.43 -9 NP0.060.39 -85
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

