Veer Global Infraconstruction standalone net profit rises 23.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 49.52% to Rs 2.09 crore

Net profit of Veer Global Infraconstruction rose 23.40% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 49.52% to Rs 2.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 11.05% to Rs 1.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.67% to Rs 6.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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