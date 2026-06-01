Veerhealth Care reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 198.22% to Rs 16.76 crore

Net Loss of Veerhealth Care reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 198.22% to Rs 16.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.46% to Rs 0.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 92.53% to Rs 32.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

16.765.6232.4816.874.36-2.857.544.560.840.132.851.530.49-0.131.560.62-0.35-0.100.540.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News