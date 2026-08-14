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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veerhealth Care standalone net profit rises 412.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Veerhealth Care standalone net profit rises 412.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

Sales rise 455.23% to Rs 24.93 crore

Net profit of Veerhealth Care rose 412.50% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 455.23% to Rs 24.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24.934.49 455 OPM %7.66-0.67 -PBDT1.840.52 254 PBT1.480.24 517 NP1.230.24 413

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:29 AM IST