Veerhealth Care standalone net profit rises 412.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 455.23% to Rs 24.93 crore

Net profit of Veerhealth Care rose 412.50% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 455.23% to Rs 24.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.24.934.497.66-0.671.840.521.480.241.230.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News