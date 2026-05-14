Vega Jewellers standalone net profit rises 68300.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3409.39% to Rs 183.19 crore

Net profit of Vega Jewellers rose 68300.00% to Rs 6.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3409.39% to Rs 183.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11836.84% to Rs 22.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5696.02% to Rs 596.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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