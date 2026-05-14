Vega Jewellers standalone net profit rises 68300.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 3409.39% to Rs 183.19 croreNet profit of Vega Jewellers rose 68300.00% to Rs 6.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3409.39% to Rs 183.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 11836.84% to Rs 22.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5696.02% to Rs 596.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales183.195.22 3409 596.9910.30 5696 OPM %6.51-4.79 -6.92-0.97 - PBDT10.520 0 34.250.24 14171 PBT9.500 0 31.140.24 12875 NP6.840.01 68300 22.680.19 11837
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST