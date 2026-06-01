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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Velox Shipping and Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Velox Shipping and Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.63 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

Sales rise 6880.00% to Rs 17.45 crore

Net loss of Velox Shipping and Logistics reported to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 6880.00% to Rs 17.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8260.00% to Rs 20.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales17.450.25 6880 20.900.25 8260 OPM %-11.1796.00 --7.9940.00 - PBDT-1.560.36 PL -0.390.55 PL PBT-1.790.36 PL -0.630.55 PL NP-1.630.30 PL -0.710.44 PL

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

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