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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Velox Shipping and Logistics standalone net profit rises 2300.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Velox Shipping and Logistics standalone net profit rises 2300.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:02 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 3.84 crore

Net profit of Velox Shipping and Logistics rose 2300.00% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 3.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.840 0 OPM %29.690 -PBDT1.240.05 2380 PBT1.240.05 2380 NP0.960.04 2300

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:02 AM IST