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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Venky's (India) standalone net profit rises 215.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Venky's (India) standalone net profit rises 215.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 29.17% to Rs 1118.38 crore

Net profit of Venky's (India) rose 215.79% to Rs 49.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.17% to Rs 1118.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 865.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1118.38865.83 29 OPM %6.182.72 -PBDT78.7230.98 154 PBT69.2721.77 218 NP49.9915.83 216

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 4:32 PM IST