Venky's (India) standalone net profit rises 215.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.17% to Rs 1118.38 crore

Net profit of Venky's (India) rose 215.79% to Rs 49.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.17% to Rs 1118.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 865.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1118.38865.836.182.7278.7230.9869.2721.7749.9915.83

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