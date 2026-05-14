Venky's (India) standalone net profit rises 662.18% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 30.52% to Rs 1100.47 croreNet profit of Venky's (India) rose 662.18% to Rs 101.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.52% to Rs 1100.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 843.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.40% to Rs 139.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 116.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.71% to Rs 3727.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3306.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1100.47843.16 31 3727.323306.99 13 OPM %11.793.01 -5.155.19 - PBDT142.0932.97 331 222.65199.44 12 PBT132.7222.99 477 185.55162.71 14 NP101.3713.30 662 139.25116.62 19
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 2:04 PM IST