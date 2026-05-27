Ventura Guaranty consolidated net profit rises 684.55% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 11.29% to Rs 62.49 croreNet profit of Ventura Guaranty rose 684.55% to Rs 9.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.29% to Rs 62.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 30.12% to Rs 26.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.77% to Rs 245.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 271.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales62.4956.15 11 245.20271.74 -10 OPM %29.4412.09 -24.8829.13 - PBDT16.264.49 262 47.9566.79 -28 PBT14.322.42 492 40.0058.97 -32 NP9.651.23 685 26.6438.12 -30
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:12 AM IST