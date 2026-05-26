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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Venus Pipes commissions fittings facility and expanded seamless pipes project

Venus Pipes commissions fittings facility and expanded seamless pipes project

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Venus Pipes & Tubes has commenced commercial operations of its fittings facility along with the commissioning of additional seamless pipes / tubes capacity today.

The Company has successfully commissioned seamless pipes/tubes expansion project with an additional capacity of 4,200 MTPA under the current phase. With this, the total seamless pipes/tubes capacity added under the overall expansion program now stands at 6,000 MTPA (higher than 4,800 MTPA initially planned), including the 1,800 MTPA capacity commissioned in November 2025. Alongside this, the Company has also commissioned equivalent capacity of Mother Hollow Pipes as part of its backward integration for seamless pipes. The additional capacity expansion was undertaken considering the demand outlook.

 

Further, the company has also commenced operations at its fitting's facility, marking a significant milestone in its strategy of forward integration and expansion into value-added product categories.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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