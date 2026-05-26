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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Venus Pipes rises after commissioning additional seamless pipes & tubes capacity

Venus Pipes rises after commissioning additional seamless pipes & tubes capacity

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Venus Pipes & Tubes advanced 3.81% to Rs 1,468 after the company announced the commencement of commercial operations of its fittings facility along with the commissioning of additional seamless pipes / tubes capacity.

The company stated that it has commissioned seamless pipes/tubes expansion project with an additional capacity of 4,200 MTPA under the current phase.

With this, the total seamless pipes/tubes capacity added under the overall expansion program now stands at 6,000 MTPA, including the 1,800 MTPA capacity commissioned in November 2025.

Alongside this, the company has also commissioned equivalent capacity of Mother Hollow Pipes as part of its backward integration for seamless pipes. The additional capacity expansion was undertaken considering the demand outlook.

 

Additionally, the company has also commenced operations at its fittings facility.

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Venus Pipes further said that the fittings business and seamless pipes / tubes expansion are focused on enhancing the companys value-added product portfolio and strengthening its positioning as a comprehensive stainless steel piping solutions provider catering to multiple end-user industries.

These additions are expected to improve the companys product mix, deepen customer engagement and support long-term growth opportunities across sectors including power, oil & gas, chemicals, engineering and emerging industries such as data centers and semiconductor manufacturing.

Venus Pipes & Tubes is a manufacturer and exporter of stainless-steel pipes and tubes. The company is manufacturing stainless steel pipes/tubes products in two broad categories - seamless tubes/pipes and welded tubes/pipes. The company sells products in both domestic and international markets.

The company had reported 42.52% rise in net profit to Rs 25.61 crore on a 28.27% increase in revenue to Rs 296.70 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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