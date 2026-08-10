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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 6.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 6.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

Sales rise 15.97% to Rs 320.54 crore

Net profit of Venus Pipes & Tubes rose 6.66% to Rs 26.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.97% to Rs 320.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 276.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales320.54276.41 16 OPM %16.0716.21 -PBDT42.9338.93 10 PBT35.7133.71 6 NP26.4124.76 7

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:05 PM IST