Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 6.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.97% to Rs 320.54 crore

Net profit of Venus Pipes & Tubes rose 6.66% to Rs 26.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.97% to Rs 320.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 276.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.320.54276.4116.0716.2142.9338.9335.7133.7126.4124.76

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