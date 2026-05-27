Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 7.55% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 17.07% to Rs 302.20 croreNet profit of Venus Pipes & Tubes rose 7.55% to Rs 25.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.07% to Rs 302.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 258.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.76% to Rs 101.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.73% to Rs 1166.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 958.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales302.20258.14 17 1166.85958.53 22 OPM %16.3516.12 -16.3317.49 - PBDT41.0737.21 10 161.37143.90 12 PBT34.7832.42 7 137.79125.37 10 NP25.5023.71 8 101.9692.89 10
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 9:08 AM IST