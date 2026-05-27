Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 126.19% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 33.05% to Rs 259.40 croreNet profit of Venus Remedies rose 126.19% to Rs 47.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.05% to Rs 259.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 194.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 126.81% to Rs 102.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.88% to Rs 769.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 652.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales259.40194.97 33 769.60652.89 18 OPM %24.4514.87 -19.1410.50 - PBDT68.3635.75 91 159.8284.42 89 PBT61.6131.04 98 134.1661.91 117 NP47.5021.00 126 102.7945.32 127
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 10:31 AM IST