Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 126.19% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.05% to Rs 259.40 crore

Net profit of Venus Remedies rose 126.19% to Rs 47.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 33.05% to Rs 259.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 194.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 126.81% to Rs 102.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.88% to Rs 769.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 652.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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