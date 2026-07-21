Venus Remedies consolidated net profit rises 139.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.38% to Rs 178.86 crore

Net profit of Venus Remedies rose 139.27% to Rs 22.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.38% to Rs 178.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.178.86137.1819.1211.2136.8118.7830.0412.6022.979.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News