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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Venus Remedies receives Saudi FDA approval for Plerixafor

Venus Remedies receives Saudi FDA approval for Plerixafor

Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Venus Remedies has received Marketing Authorization from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) for Plerixafor. This is the first Marketing Authorization Venus Remedies has secured for Plerixafor anywhere in the world. It is also a deliberate step in the company's move toward complex, higher-value specialty injectables in oncology and critical care, replacing reliance on commodity injectable volumes with diifferentiated therapies in regulated markets.

Plerixafor is a hematopoietic stem cell mobilizer used in combination with granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) to mobilize stem cells into peripheral blood for collection and autologous transplantation. It is standard-of-care in haemato-oncology, particularly for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma undergoing transplant.

 

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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