Veranda fixes record date for scheme of arrangement

Record date is 06 October 2026

Veranda Learning Solutions has announced that it has fixed 06 October 2026, as record date for determining the shareholders eligible to receive equity shares of J.K. Shah Commerce Education (JSCEL), pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chennai Bench-I.

J.K. Shah Commerce Education will be led by Prof. J.K. Shah as Executive Director cum Chairman, providing strategic leadership as the company builds on its strong legacy and expands its presence in Commerce education.