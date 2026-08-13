Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 29.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 41.52% to Rs 149.54 croreNet profit of Veranda Learning Solutions reported to Rs 29.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.52% to Rs 149.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 105.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales149.54105.67 42 OPM %34.7129.84 -PBDT44.8218.31 145 PBT30.424.32 604 NP29.12-0.70 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:52 PM IST