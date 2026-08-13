Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 29.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.52% to Rs 149.54 crore

Net profit of Veranda Learning Solutions reported to Rs 29.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.52% to Rs 149.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 105.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.149.54105.6734.7129.8444.8218.3130.424.3229.12-0.70

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