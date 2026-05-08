Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 28.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.35% to Rs 513.78 crore

Net profit of Veritas Finance rose 28.22% to Rs 119.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 93.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.35% to Rs 513.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 434.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.95% to Rs 330.39 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 295.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.93% to Rs 1844.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1550.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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