Veritas Finance standalone net profit rises 54.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.67% to Rs 527.36 crore

Net profit of Veritas Finance rose 54.21% to Rs 95.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 61.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 527.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 429.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.527.36429.9057.2153.15134.1288.99126.6081.5495.0761.65

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