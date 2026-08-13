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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 84.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 84.84% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

Sales rise 52.99% to Rs 897.52 crore

Net profit of Veritas (India) declined 84.84% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 52.99% to Rs 897.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 586.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales897.52586.66 53 OPM %2.246.11 -PBDT14.6434.07 -57 PBT3.6124.10 -85 NP3.6624.15 -85

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:47 AM IST