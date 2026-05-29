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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veritas (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.33 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Veritas (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.33 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

Sales decline 55.88% to Rs 4.50 crore

Net loss of Veritas (India) reported to Rs 4.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 55.88% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 92.68% to Rs 23.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 323.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.5010.20 -56 23.67323.14 -93 OPM %-117.788.43 --12.131.38 - PBDT-5.090.61 PL -0.694.89 PL PBT-5.110.57 PL -0.824.69 PL NP-4.330.68 PL -0.754.34 PL

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

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