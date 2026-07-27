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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veronica Production reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Veronica Production reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 82.04% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net loss of Veronica Production reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 82.04% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.301.67 -82 OPM %-16.674.19 -PBDT-0.050.07 PL PBT-0.050.07 PL NP-0.050.05 PL

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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