Tuesday, May 12, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vertex Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vertex Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 23.45% to Rs 1.11 crore

Net Loss of Vertex Securities reported to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 23.45% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.56% to Rs 6.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.111.45 -23 6.908.37 -18 OPM %-186.49-38.62 --39.57-8.96 - PBDT-1.41-0.47 -200 -2.11-0.44 -380 PBT-1.46-0.54 -170 -2.37-0.70 -239 NP-1.44-0.54 -167 -2.37-0.70 -239

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 6.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Shriram Pistons & Rings consolidated net profit rises 6.69% in the March 2026 quarter

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 30.42% in the March 2026 quarter

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 30.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Hexa Tradex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Hexa Tradex reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 22.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 22.21% in the March 2026 quarter

Gujarat Winding Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gujarat Winding Systems reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyGold Stock TodaySBI Share TodayBOB Q4 Results Vodafone Idea Share PriceIPL 2026 Points Table