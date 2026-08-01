Vertis Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 186.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.88% to Rs 1053.22 crore

Net profit of Vertis Infrastructure Trust rose 186.09% to Rs 306.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 107.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 26.88% to Rs 1053.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 830.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1053.22830.0881.3177.53638.46437.93360.91146.16306.14107.01

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