Verum Properties reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2026 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreVerum Properties reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:38 PM IST