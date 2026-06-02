Verum Properties reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2026 quarter
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreVerum Properties reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 and also during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.020 0 0.090.09 0 OPM %00 -11.11-11.11 - PBDT0-0.01 100 0.01-0.01 LP PBT0-0.01 100 0.01-0.01 LP NP0-0.01 100 0.01-0.01 LP
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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:08 PM IST